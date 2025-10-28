Sprott Critical Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM) Short Interest Down 80.9% in October

Sprott Critical Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 63,000 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the September 30th total of 330,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sprott Critical Materials ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SETM opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. Sprott Critical Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $157.09 million, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Critical Materials ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SETM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Sprott Critical Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Critical Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Lane Generational LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Critical Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Critical Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Critical Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000.

Sprott Critical Materials ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (SETM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund supports the global move to cleaner energy by tracking an index of US and foreign companies related to energy transition materials. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

