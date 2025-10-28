Advisory Alpha LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 119.6% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.66 and a 200-day moving average of $64.52.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

