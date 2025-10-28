PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Stock Position Raised by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 85.3% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 263.6% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $152.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $172.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

