Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. Acquires New Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the second quarter. The firm acquired 1,047 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $169.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.50.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.84%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

