Equita Financial Network Inc. Has $286,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Equita Financial Network Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 66,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $33.27. The firm has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

