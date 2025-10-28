JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,275 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.