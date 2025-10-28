New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF $FLRN

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,707 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $39,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,139,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,109,000 after acquiring an additional 278,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Trading Down 0.0%

FLRN stock opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.76.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.