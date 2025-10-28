Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 191,642 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,145 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 191,642 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Intel from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Intel from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $33.65.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3,957.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $41.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.