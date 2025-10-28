Synchrony Financial $SYF Shares Sold by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC cut its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 503.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 23,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.38.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.03. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.10%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $595,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,160. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $40,770.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,227.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

