Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,332 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,156,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,859 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 807.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,870,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after buying an additional 1,663,880 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at $11,086,000. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 5,369,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,874,000 after buying an additional 649,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,064,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,300,000 after buying an additional 478,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

CWK stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cushman & Wakefield

Insider Transactions at Cushman & Wakefield

In related news, Director Angela Sun sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $108,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,897.96. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.