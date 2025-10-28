Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,332 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,156,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,859 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 807.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,870,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after buying an additional 1,663,880 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at $11,086,000. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 5,369,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,874,000 after buying an additional 649,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,064,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,300,000 after buying an additional 478,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance
CWK stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on CWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cushman & Wakefield
Insider Transactions at Cushman & Wakefield
In related news, Director Angela Sun sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $108,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,897.96. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Cushman & Wakefield Profile
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cushman & Wakefield
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Growth Picks: 3 Low-Cost Stocks That Could Double in Value
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Are These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Ready to Rebound?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Does the Trump-Induced Quantum Stock Rally Have Legs?
Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.