SYM FINANCIAL Corp Boosts Position in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 66.7% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total transaction of $11,942,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,570.80. The trade was a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total transaction of $10,184,889.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,148.40. This trade represents a 97.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,800.00 to $4,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,925.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,741.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,544.68.

AutoZone Price Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $3,821.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4,137.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,881.01. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,980.10 and a 12 month high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $51.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

