Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 11,900 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $22,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $33,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $654.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday. Glj Research upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $702.00 to $758.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on GE Vernova from $677.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.07.

NYSE GEV opened at $584.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $158.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.20, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $610.51 and a 200-day moving average of $534.28. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.25 and a 1-year high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.GE Vernova’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

