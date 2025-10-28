Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 63.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of SCHG opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

