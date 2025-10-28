Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 869 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.30.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

