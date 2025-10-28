Brookwood Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Brookwood Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,237 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,226,000 after buying an additional 1,805,350 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 746,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,529,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 343.8% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $50.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.6481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

