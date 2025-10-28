801 Shares in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC Acquired by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 801 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 129.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 883.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 30.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $321.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.70.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock opened at $281.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.81 and a 200-day moving average of $263.28. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $302.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

