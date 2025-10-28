Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,440 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Kenvue by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 378.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners set a $22.00 price objective on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 price objective on Kenvue in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

View Our Latest Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.