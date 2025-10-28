Howard Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764,593 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,114,403,000 after buying an additional 1,407,797 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,665,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,170,000 after buying an additional 875,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,011 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,444,000 after acquiring an additional 707,615 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $187.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.73.

Read Our Latest Report on QCOM

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 201 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,170.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,510. This trade represents a 49.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,102 shares of company stock worth $27,706,855. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.