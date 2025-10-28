Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,285 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,289,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,823,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,686,000 after acquiring an additional 49,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $637,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.0%

MNST opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.90. The stock has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

