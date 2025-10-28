Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Stock Position Lowered by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 3.9% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $64,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $6,723.00 to $6,790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6,250.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,014.85.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total transaction of $79,379.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,729.36. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,963. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 2.1%

Booking stock opened at $5,254.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5,427.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,378.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,096.23 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. Booking’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $41.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.