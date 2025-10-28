597 Shares in Invesco QQQ $QQQ Purchased by Wincap Financial LLC

Wincap Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $2,775,904,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $474,600,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $463,293,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $628.09 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $628.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $548.87.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

