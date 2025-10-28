Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $7.44 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.3% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,069,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 72,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,833,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 333.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 7,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $215.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.90. The stock has a market cap of $136.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 47.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

