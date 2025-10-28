Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its position in McKesson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in McKesson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in McKesson by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $811.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $731.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $715.51. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $492.39 and a 1 year high of $811.86.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,031.19. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. This trade represents a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,189 shares of company stock worth $16,722,190. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $810.00 to $857.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $772.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $839.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McKesson

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.