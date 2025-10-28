Conscious Wealth Investments LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 2.0% of Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 189,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,258,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $984,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4,837.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 127,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after purchasing an additional 124,456 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Arete Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $17,520,760.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 636,271,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,621,487,399.88. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,343,114 shares of company stock valued at $564,035,506 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $220.68 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $208.39 and a one year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

