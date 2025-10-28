Logan Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,913 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $10,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,741.58. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DECK. Zacks Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $127.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.11.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $90.64 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.83 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.35 and its 200 day moving average is $108.37.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

