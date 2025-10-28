Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stake in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 783.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $365.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $385.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,685.24. The trade was a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total value of $40,478,751.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,110 shares of company stock worth $60,778,364 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $353.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.47. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $360.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.