May Hill Capital LLC Acquires 10,502 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

May Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 395.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,502 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 317.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBB opened at $96.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day moving average of $93.59. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $96.20.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

