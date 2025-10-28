464,666 Shares in Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 464,666 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,582,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.42% of Varonis Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 293,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 26,138 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Varonis Systems by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 138,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 45,240 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 128,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,923.28. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 51,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $2,859,083.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 470,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,930,170.20. This represents a 9.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,386 shares of company stock worth $6,429,405. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRNS opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -68.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.80 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

