Redwood Park Advisors LLC Buys 284 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Redwood Park Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 6.5% of Redwood Park Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Redwood Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of GLD opened at $367.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.72. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $236.13 and a 12 month high of $403.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

