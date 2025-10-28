Stryker Corporation $SYK Position Reduced by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 3.6% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,306,572,000 after buying an additional 361,136 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,515,847,000 after buying an additional 1,021,496 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $838,640,000 after buying an additional 261,058 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,086,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $776,871,000 after buying an additional 83,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,223,000 after buying an additional 30,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $408.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.24.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $383.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $379.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.29.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

