May Hill Capital LLC Has $538,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

May Hill Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 788.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Mizuho set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.18.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $179.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $427.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $192.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.44.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

