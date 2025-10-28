Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Has $808,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002,551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,395 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7,975.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 783,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,225,000 after purchasing an additional 773,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,508,000 after buying an additional 765,010 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.0%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $825.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $770.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $769.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $935.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $840.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $938.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

