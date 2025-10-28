Trust Investment Advisors Sells 330 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises 1.1% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,413,403,000 after purchasing an additional 321,280 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,374,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,477,404,000 after buying an additional 66,766 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,921,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,278,845,000 after buying an additional 47,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,043,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,846,000 after buying an additional 50,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,969,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,245,000 after buying an additional 100,891 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI stock opened at $443.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $462.66 and a 200-day moving average of $437.44. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $388.90 and a 12-month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.10%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,123.06. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total transaction of $17,345,723.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,432,080.64. This represents a 38.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.00.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

