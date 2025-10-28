May Hill Capital LLC Acquires 297 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

May Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,483 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT opened at $127.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.03 and a 200 day moving average of $131.64. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $110.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

