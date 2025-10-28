Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 211,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 140,539 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,117,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,924,000 after buying an additional 360,433 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2%

SCHX stock opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.48. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $27.13.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.