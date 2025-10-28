May Hill Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

May Hill Capital LLC lowered its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 97.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,978,000 after acquiring an additional 76,023 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,702,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 4,478.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,059.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $899.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $792.01. The stock has a market cap of $416.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.87. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,060.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a $1.857 dividend. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,051.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.