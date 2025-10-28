CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,654 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,422 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Avion Wealth boosted its position in CVS Health by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in CVS Health by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 418.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $82.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average is $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $83.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 74.30%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

