Trust Investment Advisors Sells 202 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Trust Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 57,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 644 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $309.61 on Tuesday. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $256.89 and a 1 year high of $350.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.46. The company has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $375.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price target on Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,354,600. This represents a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

