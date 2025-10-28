Unilever PLC $UL Holdings Increased by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up about 3.7% of Tevis Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Unilever by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,100,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,381,000 after buying an additional 3,421,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,925,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,787,000 after buying an additional 95,359 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,340,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,911,000 after purchasing an additional 221,958 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,085,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Unilever by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,591,000 after purchasing an additional 93,677 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.85. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $65.66.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.5258 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Several analysts recently commented on UL shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UL

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.