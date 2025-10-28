Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Has $710,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 126.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after buying an additional 509,255 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,940,505,000 after acquiring an additional 304,399 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,844,436,000 after purchasing an additional 53,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,350,083,000 after purchasing an additional 356,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,385,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,089,765,000 after purchasing an additional 148,675 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,625,558.70. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,094.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,204.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1,190.20. The company has a market cap of $463.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $747.77 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Zacks Research downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,352.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

