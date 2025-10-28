Delta Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 15.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Boston Scientific by 552.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 19,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 368,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE BSX opened at $102.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.13 and its 200 day moving average is $102.16.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,268. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $4,923,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,561,336.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,313 shares of company stock valued at $17,237,959 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group Bank cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

