Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ehrlich Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $210.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.56.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.