Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Acquired by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,228,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 6.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $340,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 798,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,936,000 after buying an additional 139,300 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $350,000. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,377,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $190.31 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $194.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $458.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.54 and a 200-day moving average of $166.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Guggenheim raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

