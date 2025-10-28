Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,628 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Travelers Companies worth $188,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 108.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 60,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 47.3% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 200.2% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $270.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.23 and a 52-week high of $287.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

