GWN Securities Inc. Sells 16,782 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

GWN Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,782 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:BND opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average of $73.37. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

