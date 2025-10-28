SYM FINANCIAL Corp Takes $359,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,147,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,198,000 after acquiring an additional 882,963 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,723,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,959,000 after acquiring an additional 158,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,530,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,067,000 after acquiring an additional 63,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,105,000 after acquiring an additional 330,673 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,646,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,468 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $77.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -598.60, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.09 and its 200 day moving average is $76.89. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.37 and a 12 month high of $116.52.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.The firm had revenue of $751.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,061.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. BNP Paribas Exane reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile



Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

