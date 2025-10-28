Facet Wealth Inc. Buys New Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,274 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 663,272 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $48,412,000 after acquiring an additional 428,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 106.7% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $96.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.84. The company has a market capitalization of $201.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $101.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $28,611,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,132,544 shares in the company, valued at $108,010,721.28. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $273,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.