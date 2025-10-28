GPM Growth Investors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

GPM Growth Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for 2.0% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 211.2% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.85, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -535.29%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,287.20. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

