Facet Wealth Inc. Purchases 491 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 85.3% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7%

PepsiCo stock opened at $152.63 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $172.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.