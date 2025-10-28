GWN Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

GWN Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 80.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,978 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.78.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

